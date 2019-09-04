Heart attack victim aims to thank hospital staff with shooting event in Mid Wales

Jonathan Williams, director of Mid Wales Shooting Centre, suffered a heart attack while running along the beach between Aberdyfi and Tywyn in March this year.

He is now offering a heavily discounted price event for staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), with all the proceeds being donated to the trust’s cardiology fund.

Speaking about the care he received from SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, Jonathan said: “Everyone I met at the hospital was amazing, they took such great care of me and now I want to give something back as a way of saying thank you."

Mid Wales Shooting Centre, near Newtown, is situated in over 300 acres and over the past 20 years has played host to World, European, British, Welsh and English Championships.

As one of the premier clay target facilities in the UK, they cater for everyone and during their day for staff at SaTH on September 28 they will be running competitions for both complete novices and those who have shot before.

For the more experienced shooter, there will be open and a novice/local re-entry competition for both sporting and DTL.

For the first-time shooter, the centre will be running a 25 bird competition for either individuals or teams of three.

Andrew James, who heads up the SaTH Charity, said: “This is an incredibly generous offer that will provide vital funds for the department while also giving our staff the chance to enjoy a really fun day out at a heavily discounted price.”

Jonathan concluded: “I can guarantee that everyone who signs up to the event will have a great time.

"With a wide selection of food available from our clubhouse, come and make a day of it. Bring your family members and enjoy a great day out.”