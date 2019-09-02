Bridgnorth GP surgery unable to access patient information due to 'computer problems'

Bridgnorth Medical Practice said it was experiencing 'a lot of computer problems' throughout today resulting in staff unable to access patient appointments.

It said due to a national fault with British Telecom, its also unable to access clinical information.

In a post on social media, a spokesman for the medical practice said: "We are currently experiencing a lot of computer problems.

We are currently experiencing a lot of computer problems. There is a national BT issue that is affecting our network and causing us to lose connection to our clinical and appointments software. Please bear with us during this time and we thank you for your patience. — Bridgnorth Medical (@BMPHealthCentre) September 2, 2019

"There is a national BT issue that is affecting our network and causing us to lose connection to our clinical appointments software.

"Please bear with us during this time and we thank you for your patience."