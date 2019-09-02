Menu

Bridgnorth GP surgery unable to access patient information due to 'computer problems'

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Health | Published:

A Shropshire medical centre had problems accessing clinical information and scheduled appointments after a fault with its computer systems.

Bridgnorth Medical Practice said it was experiencing 'a lot of computer problems' throughout today resulting in staff unable to access patient appointments.

It said due to a national fault with British Telecom, its also unable to access clinical information.

In a post on social media, a spokesman for the medical practice said: "We are currently experiencing a lot of computer problems.

"There is a national BT issue that is affecting our network and causing us to lose connection to our clinical appointments software.

"Please bear with us during this time and we thank you for your patience."

