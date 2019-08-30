Deadline nears for Patient Choice Awards at Oswestry hospital

The accolades will be presented at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s annual awards ceremony, the celebration of achievement awards, at the Lion Quays Hotel in November.

Previously, patients have been able to nominate individuals for the award – but this year, a new category has been created for teams.

There are 17 categories in total, recognising individuals and teams from all across the specialist orthopaedic hospital, but the Individual and team Patient Choice Awards are the only two where the public can have their say.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive, said: “We have the best staff in the NHS at RJAH and it is important we take the time to recognise and celebrate the excellent care they provide for our patients.

More information can be found at rjah.nhs.uk/awards