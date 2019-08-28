Couple weds at Shrewsbury hospital after surprise proposal

Marion Rogers is being treated on ward 22RE at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, after falling ill with suspected pneumonia.

When her partner Chris Rogers proposed during her stay, nursing staff pulled out all the stops to help them get married.

In just over 48 hours, staff from across the hospital helped to organise a registrar to carry out the ceremony and decorate a side room.

Cake and prosecco was provided for the couple, and a healthcare assistant helped the bride with her make-up.

Chris and Marion, from Welshpool, have now thanked them for going the extra mile.

The couple, who have been together for more than three decades, were married by a registrar on Monday, August 19 and were joined by their family, and nursing staff, for the ceremony and celebration.

Chris said: “In the back of my mind I knew I wanted to do something to cheer Marion up.

"On the Friday morning I was talking to the hospital chaplain when he said that the hospital could help with weddings.

“He said that the first thing that I had to do was ask Marion, which I did, and she said ‘Of course I will, I have waited long enough.’

“The staff were brilliant and we can’t thank them enough for making our day so special.

"They organised so much for us, so quickly – and also special thanks to my brother-in-law and best man, John Dady.”

Samantha Marpole, ward manager for ward 22RE, said: “It really was amazing.

"There was lots of teamwork involved to enable Chris and Marion to be married here on the ward.

“Staff decorated the room with bunting and balloons, and there was even prosecco to toast the bride and groom, as well as a best man’s speech and a photographer, while the catering team provided cakes with just an hour’s notice.

"It really was a very special occasion, and I am so glad we were able to help them.”

The couple are hoping that Marion will be able to leave hospital soon, once she has recovered.