MP in vaccine call to parents

Glyn Davies, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, said: "The announcement that the UK has lost its ‘measles-free’ status is a wake-up call for us all – complacency will lose out against the Measles virus, which is a highly contagious and dangerous infection. Measles can be devastating for children and families.

“There are many reasons why some parents choose to not have their children, or indeed themselves, immunised. I well recall the MMR scandal of the nineties, which even today plays a huge part in spreading misinformation about the safety of the vaccinations scare stories, which have been completely debunked. The problem has been multiplied by misuse of social media, where misleading information is often believed. It is also deeply frustrating that infectious diseases such as measles could have been eradicated once and for all within the UK were it not for this scandal."

Within recent years there has been a small decline in the uptake of the MMR vaccine, with 231 confirmed cases of measles in the UK within the first quarter of 2019.

Earlier this month it led to the World Health Organisation withdrawing the UK’s measles-free status, three years after the virus had been eliminated within the country.

The government has said it is taking a number of steps to address the problem, including health leaders and GPs being asked to promote catch-up vaccinations for children who may have missed out on both doses.

Social media companies will also be urged to take decisive action in tackling misleading information regarding vaccines online, with a summit called to explore how they can take steps to remove ‘anitvax’ misinformation.