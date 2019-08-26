Wrekin charity trek raises more than £1,200 for Shropshire schoolboy's charity

Callum Finazzi, 11, has set up a charitable trust with the help of his family to support siblings and childhood cancer patients treated at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

He was eight when his younger brother Liam was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Liam, who was five at the time and has now turned seven, had to have chemotherapy and was away from his Telford home for 11 months.

The youngster spent three of those months at PRH and is now in remission, although has suffered a brain injury.

Callum, of Much Wenlock, was helped by his family to launch Cal-Sibz, which will hand out gifts to siblings and childhood cancer patients being treated on the paediatric oncology ward at PRH.

The charity organised a walk up The Wrekin for its first fundraiser and raised £1,290.84.

Nearly 50 people took part, including Callum and his mother Kerry.

His father Andy said: "We are so grateful to everyone who took part.

Advertising

"It exceeded our expectations. "Callum put everything into it, he's absolutely made up with how they did.

"We will be doing a Christmas event, we are in the planning stages.

"We are also looking to attend summer fetes to raise awareness and money for the charity.

"We are pleased with how it's going. Local businesses have been offering to do fundraising events like dress down days for us.

Advertising

"We'd like anyone else who can help to get in touch."

For more information search for Cal-Sibz on Twitter and Facebook.

Anyone who would like to get involved in fundraising can also call Andy on 07722 995134.