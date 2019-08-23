Tributes to president of Shropshire hospital League of Friends

Annabelle Rutherford (Simpson), died earlier this month after a short illness.

Mrs Rutherford had been involved with the specialist hospital at Oswestry for more than three decades.

The chief executive of the hospital, Mark Brandreth said she had been a very kind and modest lady.

Annabelle and her late husband Alistair Simpson had been involved with the hospital for more than 30 years," he said.

Annabelle was League of Friends Executive Committee Chairman for 10 years, then an Executive Committee Member and became President of the League in May 2016 until her death.

"In the weeks before her death Annabelle remarried and leaves her husband Lindsay, her two daughters and four grandchildren."

"She was a lady without ego and only ever focussed on what she was doing for others.

"Annabelle was heavily involved with the fundraising and planning of the Hydrotherapy Pool, which has benefited thousands of patients since it was built following a major appeal by the League."