National honours for Oswestry spinal team

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), near Oswestry, had two winners at the annual Spinal Injuries Association (SIA) Rebuilding Lives Awards.

The awards ceremony was held recently at the Williams F1 Conference Centre in Oxfordshire.

The spinal injuries clinical psychology service at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI), based at RJAH, won the outstanding team award, which is awarded to a team that has made a significant difference to the care, treatment or lives of patients with a spinal cord injury in NHS spinal cord injuries centres, district general hospitals or rehab centres.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, who is a Patron for SIA, also attended the event and met with the winners.

The clinical psychology service currently provide psychological assessment and support to MCSI inpatients and their families.

The team comprise Dr Sally Kaiser, principal clinical psychologist; Dr Leah Wood, senior clinical psychologist; Mary Watkins, psychological rehabilitation practitioner and Leanne McGivern, goal planning and group intervention co-ordinator.

The service is currently being provided in partnership with North Staffordshire Combined NHS Trust, who provide specialist mental health supervision for the team.

The team received nominations from Paul Rhodes, SIA peer support worker and Lynne Morris, MCSI service manager.

While, Hannah Richards, urology sister on MCSI, was one of the winners of the rising star medal, which is awarded to a young health professional from each of the spinal cord injury centres across the country, who has made a significant difference to SCI patients, despite having only been in the role a short time.

Rupert Earl, chair of the Spinal Injuries Association, Debbie Williams, Hannah Richards and Lucy Robinson from the NSIC

Hannah, who was promoted to the role of urology sister earlier this year, was nominated by Rebecca Warren, ward manager on MCSI.

Dr Kaiser said: “It is a privilege to have won the outstanding team award.

“It is fantastic for all of our hard work to be recognised. We work as part of a bigger multi-disciplinary team, without whom we would not have been able to achieve this.

“In addition, the support that we receive from psychology colleagues within the mental health trust, enables us to provide the highest quality service and to stay up to date within our field.

“Our service supports individuals who may be struggling to come to terms with the traumatic life changes brought about by spinal cord injury. We support patients, their families and the staff team to cope.”

The team dedicated their award to Dr Chris Wilson, the retired psychologist who founded the psychology service at MCSI in the 1990s.

Hannah said: “To be nominated for an award was fantastic but then to go home with a medal felt pretty incredible. It was a brilliant day, definitely one of the highlights of my career so far. It was also really exciting to meet Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

“I absolutely love what I do, the patients and my colleagues but also to be recognised as part of such a specialised centre is just amazing. Thank you to Becky for nominating me.”

Mark Brandreth, chief executive at RJAH, said: “A big congratulations to the clinical psychology team and Hannah on being recognised at the SIA’s Rebuilding Lives Awards. They’re all truly fantastic members of the MCSI team, who are valued by their patients and colleagues alike, and these awards demonstrate that.”