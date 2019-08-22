Builder donates £1,000 to Telford mental health group pilot scheme

Persimmon Homes West Midlands donated the money through its Community Champions scheme to the Telford-based Challenging Perceptions group.

The builder chose the appeal to be one of two groups picked every month to receive a donation.

The money will be used to support the organisation’s Active Minds project, which focuses on engaging with young adults who are experiencing problems with mental health, isolation and wellbeing.

Carl Bailey, spokesman for Challenging Perceptions, said: “We are piloting an Active Minds project in Woodside as we believe there is a concentration of young adults, aged between 14 and 18 years in this area, who stand to benefit.

“Our plan is to attract and encourage people to take part in our groups, and we aim to enable active participation as a way of addressing some of the causes of poor mental health and social isolation.

“Within the Active Minds group, young adults will be encouraged and supported to build a network of positive, supportive relationships by sharing experiences with the group.

“We cannot thank Persimmon Homes enough for their support.”

SeeDavid Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We can see that the work of Challenging Perceptions can make a real impact on people’s lives and we are delighted to be able to help.

“If people were unsuccessful last month, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next Community Champion.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit persimmonhomes.com/charity for details.