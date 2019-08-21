Shropshire's mental health and adult services trust up for awards

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) has announced that seven local services have been shortlisted for this year’s Health Service Journal Awards.

The judging panel, made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community, have shortlisted a range of projects from across the organisation.

These projects have been selected based on their ambition, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact they have had on patient and staff experiences within the health and social care sector.

MPFT has been shortlisted in the mental health provider of the year category.

It is also in the running for the military and civilian health partnership award: joining forces network.

MPFT leads a network of seven NHS trusts which provides inpatient mental health care for serving military personnel.

The partnership has been commissioned from the trust by the Ministry of Defence for over 10 years.

Delighted

Advertising

It has also been shortlisted for primary care innovation of the year; health and local government partnership of the year; community or primary care service redesign; digitising patient services initiative and freedom to speak up organisation of the year.

Neil Carr, chief executive of MPFT, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for seven awards representing achievement across such a broad range of the services provided by our trust.

"This recognises the collaborative efforts and dedication of our staff members over the last 12 months and their commitment to fulfilling our mission of making lives better for our communities.

"To be chosen among the other incredible nominees is a wonderful achievement and I am sure it will bolster our continued efforts to improve our service."

Advertising

HSJ editor Alastair Mclellan said: “We would like to congratulate MPFT on being nominated in seven categories ahead of this year’s 2019 HSJ awards.

"We are looking forward to welcoming them to the ceremony in November, to join us in recognising the very best achievements and innovations in the healthcare sector.

"The entrants this year have been of incredible calibre, and each of the finalists in this category have been chosen based on their outstanding commitment to excellence in healthcare.”

The full list of nominees for the 2019 HSJ awards can be found on awards.hsj.co.uk/2019-shortlist

Winners will be selected ahead of the awards ceremony, which is due to be held at the Battersea Evolution Centre, London on November 6.