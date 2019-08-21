Helpers of all ages lend a hand at Shrewsbury Hospital

And recently Joy Marston was helped by one of the Friends’ youngest volunteers, 17-year-old Emma Highfield, to draw four winning tickets for the Friends’ annual summer draw – held to raise funds for new intensive care equipment.

Joy and Emma were also joined by volunteers Colin Roscoe who, at the age of 85, cycles to the hospital twice a week to sell raffle tickets in the outpatients reception, and Hazel Clayton, who has been volunteering at RSH for 13 years.

Both Joy, who started volunteering at the age of 23, and Emma help out in the Friends’ hospital shops.

Emma helps out every Friday afternoon after she finishes college, and also during the holidays, as she hopes to become a nurse.

This year’s summer draw raised just over £2,500 and the money will be put towards equipment for the intensive therapy unit (ITU) at RSH.

Susan Hurdiss, Friends organising secretary, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported this year’s summer draw and also take the opportunity to say a huge thanks to all our wonderful volunteers who give their time in our shops; and to our fundraising committee who organise some marvellous events throughout the year.”

Jane Davies, ward manager for ITU at RSH, said: “We are so grateful to the League of Friends of RSH for this very generous donation, and we would like to thank everyone who bought a ticket.

“It will enable us to buy new equipment for the ITU which will make such a massive difference to our patients.”

Since gifting £1 million for a new MRI scanner last March, the Friends gifted a further £330,000 for equipment which continues to improve patient care and help save more lives. Most recently, the Friends approved further funding of £149,685 for theequipment for ITU.