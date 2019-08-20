Shropshire's specialist orthopaedic hospital shortlisted for two major awards

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, has been named as a finalist in the acute and specialist trust of the year category at the Health Service Journal Awards – which are widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of the healthcare sector’.

It is the third year in succession that RJAH has made the shortlist in this category.

The trust is also a finalist in a new category, where its efforts to work with the armed forces has seen it shortlisted for the reservist support initiative award.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive, said: “I am very proud to see us shortlisted for trust of the year for the third year in a row.

"That must be a fairly unusual achievement, and is a testament to our consistently high levels of patient experience and outcomes.

“In the last year we have been rated ‘good’ overall by the Care Quality Commission, and ‘outstanding’ for care. Our patients returned what were the best overall set of results in the country in the latest national inpatient survey and our staff survey feedback was impressive, too.

“We are lucky to have, in my view, the best staff in the NHS, and I consider myself fortunate to be their chief executive.”

On being shortlisted for the reservist support initiative, he added: “Those who are reservists among our staff are given the time to train and serve their country, and we reap the benefits from the skills they gain while on military service, which are then brought back and put to good use in helping us with our aspiration to deliver world class patient care.

“We recognise the sacrifices they make to combine a civilian and military life and career, and are proud to do all we can to support them.”

Shortlists for all of the awards have been drawn up by a judging panel made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in the Battersea Evolution Centre, London, in November.