Shropdoc’s new chairman ready for ‘significant challenges’

David is well known in the county’s local health economy from his time as chief executive officer of Coverage Care Services, the largest independent provider of health and social care in Shropshire, having occupied the position for almost 16 years.

David has also worked in various executive roles within the voluntary and independent sectors of health, housing and social care.

Julian Barrett, chief executive of the organisation, said: “I am very pleased that David is joining as chairman of the company. We have a very full programme of work as we look to the future and we are confident that David will add great value to the team in the coming years.

“David has a great deal of knowledge, insight and influence within the local health and social care community, having served on local boards for many years and this will be a huge advantage to the organisation.”

Dr Russell Muirhead retired at the end of May, after serving as chairman of the trust board since 2003.

Commenting on his retirement, Mr Barrett added: “I want to thank Russell for his outstanding leadership of the board.

“The role he played was critical to our future success as a provider, and his compassion toward patients and service users is well known and much admired.”

On joining the organisation, David said: “I am pleased to be joining Shropdoc as chairman.

“The profile of urgent and primary care has never been higher and in the face of significant challenges to the system, there is a real passion across the health and care system to transform how we care for our communities in Shropshire and Powys.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the staff, service users, clinicians and patients, and making a real contribution to urgent health care.”