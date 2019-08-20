Patients reminded GP practices shut on bank holiday

Pre-bookable routine GP appointments will be available under the extended access service.

These appointments can be booked at a patient’s local GP Practice where an appointment will be offered at a local GP hub when patients are not able to see their own GP.

Pharmacies across Shropshire are also operating on a rota over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Details of the pharmacy rota are available on Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s website at shropshireccg.nhs.uk or by calling NHS 111. That number NHS 111 is free to call from any landline or mobile and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week – including bank holidays.

Trained advisers can offer advice or direct callers to the help you needed, including what to do if you need to see a doctor when a your practice is closed as well as where the nearest pharmacy is.

Dr Julian Povey, chairman of Shropshire CCG, said: “As another Bank Holiday approaches, we are reminding patients that GP practices will be closed on Monday, August 26.

“Help and advice is readily available by just calling NHS 111.

“Advisers can offer help and advice over the phone, or they can direct you to appropriate services if you are unable to wait until your practice reopens.”