Kelda to speak at brain injury event
Atlantic rower Kelda Wood will be among the speakers at an event for survivors of brain injuries, their families and carers.
Kelda, who this year became the first disabled person to row the Atlantic solo in a specially adapted boat, will be among the speakers at Shrewsbury Brain Injury Networking Forum on 26.
While Kelda does not suffer from a brain injury, she was left with a severe disability to her left leg following an accident in a hay barn in 2002.
She founded the Climbing Out charity for people with life-changing injuries.
Dr Selina Holmes, lead clinical psychologist in the community neurological rehabilitation team at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, will also be speaking at the event in The Peach Tree Restaurant in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury.
