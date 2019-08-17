Council building to be turned into into extra care accommodation

Neuadd Maldwyn on Severn Road is to be transferred to the Registered Social Landlord ClwydAlyn Houseing to enable it to carry out the work required to offer extra care in the town. Welshpool will be the second town in Powys to offer extra-care accommodation after Llys Glan yr Afon was established in Newtown two years ago.

The complex will have 24-hour care and support available on site to meet the needs and changing expectations of residents, allowing them to live as independently as possible in their own homes.

Councillor Stephen Hayes is the council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Adult Social Care. He explained: “When we were considering who to work with on this project, we were looking for an organisation which had experience of working with a listed building and could balance the need to provide first class accommodation for our elderly people with a requirement to preserve the architectural beauty of the building.

Craig Sparrow, Executive Director of Development for ClwydAlyn said: “We are delighted to be working with Powys County Council on this exciting development in such a key location. ClwydAlyn has extensive experience of delivering high quality specialist housing solutions which incorporate listed buildings or are in protected conservation areas.

“We have recently completed a similar state-of-the-art extra care housing scheme in Wrexham where original villas in a protected conservation area had fallen into disrepair. They were sensitively restored to maintain the authenticity of the buildings, providing unique accommodation which harmonised with a new-build area at the rear.

ClwydAlyn has also transformed the second oldest building in Flint, the Old Court House, which is only predated by the town’s castle, into a thriving café and community heritage hub, and we have also recently completed the transformation of the Grade Two listed 17th century school house in Llanrwst into a community well-being facility and four additional extra care apartments. It is a privilege to develop these buildings, ensuring their future for generations to come.”

Mr Sparrow added: "There will be full consultation and we look forward to meeting all involved as this exciting scheme progresses. The plan is to create in the region of 60 self-contained apartments built on the site which will be sympathetically designed incorporating the listed buildings subject to planning permission."