Wrekin MP welcomes news of 150 junior doctors joining Shropshire hospitals trust

The doctors have just gone through an induction programme delivered by senior clinicians at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) covering a number of medical topics, including sepsis awareness, infection control and antibiotic therapy, resuscitation and end of life care.

Mark Pritchard, who represents the Wrekin, said: "The arrival of 150 talented junior doctors at local hospitals is great news for patients.

"I wish all the new staff every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers.

"With this news following the Prime Minister’s recent pledge to spend an extra £1.8 billion on improving patient care, it has been an exciting week for the NHS in Shropshire.”

The junior doctors will now move onto practical, ward-based learning which is supported by a teaching programme to help them progress in their chosen field of medicine.

Dr Jenni Rowlands, director of postgraduate education at SaTH, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed more than 150 new doctors to the trust.

"The trainees range from straight out of university, to final year before becoming a consultant. We have also welcomed many trainees from overseas to continue their learning in the NHS.”

In a statement sent out to welcome all the new junior medical staff to the NHS, Matt Hancock, secretary of state for health and social care, said: “As health secretary, I want to say a huge welcome to the thousands of junior doctors who are starting out in the NHS this week.

"All your years of studying and placements have led up to this moment and you’re going to be able to provide an incredibly high standard of care, world-beating for the patients who we all serve.”