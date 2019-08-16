Custom bag covers created by Oswestry nurse protect patients' dignity

Pip Page-Davies is a nurse at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, and came up with a novel idea to help patients who have treatment for bone or soft tissue cancers which means they have to use a drainage bag.

Such operations can have the after-effect of excess fluid leaking away for about two weeks, and patients have drainage bags for a period after their treatment.

Pip, a staff nurse on Oswald oncology ward, began sewing custom covers for the drainage bags.

She said: “As a ward we try to encourage our patients to have as much independence as possible, so when they’re ready, they can spend time off the ward.

“I really feel the drain bag covers have encouraged patients to feel less conscious and more confident, so giving a little bit of time to make these is a huge benefit for our patients.

“It’s been clear that the confidence of our patients has grown, dignity has improved and the risk of falls has been reduced, which certainly makes it worthwhile.”

The idea of the bag covers was first discussed between the ward team, with Pip then contacting Textile Express in Oswestry, who donated the fabric.

Donna St John, the ward manager, said: “The team are always looking for innovative ways to make lives for our patients better, and Pip’s idea of making covers for drainage bags is no exception.

“The benefits are endless and the patients that have used them have commented on how much more assured they feel leaving the ward knowing others can’t see their drainage bag.

“We’d also like to thank Textile Express for supporting this initiative by donating the fabric to us.”

Sarah Bloomfield, interim director of nursing, said: “It’s really fantastic to see our nurses thinking outside the box with how they can improve the day-to-day lives for our patients.

“Our patients feeling dignified and confident is extremely important and I am so proud of the team on Oswald ward for the work they’ve done to improve this.”