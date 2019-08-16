Ambulance staff 'in tears' over patient transport contract being awarded to private firm

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) had run the non-emergency patient transport in Herefordshire and Worcester for more than 30 years.

But now the contract has been handed over to E-zec Medical Transport in a move which could see more than 80 jobs put at risk, union bosses say.

Bosses at UNISON said E-zec had not confirmed whether it will keep the service based at stations in Kidderminster, Bromsgrove and Worcester.

Chiefs at West Midlands Ambulance Service has described it as a "bitter pill" to swallow – adding it would not compromise on patient safety.

Non-emergency service operations delivery director, Michelle Brotherton, said: “Commissioners set out how much they felt the contract should be worth.

"However, given our extensive experience of running services like this we didn’t feel that it was possible to run the contract for that amount as it would have affected the quality of care for patients and ultimately their safety.

“We acknowledge that our bid fell outside the financial envelope set by the commissioners, but we are simply not prepared to put patient care at risk.

"The scoring we have had back from commissioners shows that from a patient safety, governance, quality of care basis we were the better option.

Advertising

“The decision is hugely disappointing for staff who have worked incredibly hard for years to provide a service that we are all incredibly proud of.

"We have had staff in tears at the news as they know what the implications of this move could mean for patients as well as their own jobs.”

UNISON regional organiser Chanel Willis said: "We are all deeply shocked at the decision to award the contract to a private company.

“Many questions have yet to be answered – primarily where staff will be based.

Advertising

"Staff have been in tears since the announcement and are devastated that the decision may affect patient care and their livelihoods.”

The new contract is due to begin on April 1 next year, with WMAS providing the current service until that time.

E-zec Medical Transport has been approached for comment.