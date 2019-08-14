West Midlands Ambulance Service call handler to cut hair for mental health charity

James Doyle's hair is around two feet long, but he has decided to brave a haircut in order to raise money for Mind.

He will also be donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their hair to cancer or other illnesses.

James said: “I suffer from general anxiety disorder, as well as depression. In 2015 I suffered from a very severe episode of depression but found a way of coping was by growing my hair and then donating it.

“Since that episode, my mental health has greatly improved and continues to get better. I have support from colleagues, the trust, friends, and family for when I have difficult times, but many don’t.

“As a call handler I take a lot of mental health calls, which can be distressing, not only for the patient but for their friends, family and even myself.

"Sadly, sometimes the calls end in tragedy. I don’t believe it needs to be this way.

“I’ve learned not to hide my mental health, although it’s hard to open up and I encourage others to talk openly about theirs. Too many people are silent about their mental health and it’s the silence that kills.

“I hope this event will prove that no matter who you are you’re not alone and you shouldn’t be afraid to open up.”

James will be getting his hair cut at Couture Lounge in Wellington tomorrow morning.

Donate to the cause at justgiving.com/fundraising/james-doyle2019