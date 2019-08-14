Shrewsbury event aims to raise awareness around PTSD

The Past, Present, Future is an introduction to PTSD for professionals and is being hosted jointly by Armed Forces Covenant members Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and AJ Case Management at University Centre Shrewsbury on September 9.

Several Experts are lined up as guest speakers and anyone wanting to attend the event must book places in advance. Louise Howard, an associate solicitor with Lanyon Bowdler, will be the host on the day.

With more than 10 years’ litigation experience, Louise has a particular interest in military claims and psychiatric injury.

She said: “The objectives of the course include understanding what PTSD is and how it differs from other mental health issues; the effects of PTSD – primary, secondary and tertiary; recognising PTSD; related issues and treatment options; treatment outcomes and getting help and available resources.

“We are hoping to attract professionals from the military, NHS, statutory services, independent therapists, case managers, private clinicians and solicitors.

“We will also be inviting other organisations and charities along which provide services to people with PTSD.

Bravery

“Training on the day will be delivered by the Defence Medical Welfare Service. Everything related to PTSD will be covered. Whilst we hope as many professionals as possible will come along and take advantage of the training and benefit from the knowledge of our experts, this training will be relevant to anyone affected by PTSD.

“Speakers include Missy L Sell, mental health first aid England instructor, who has spent her entire career in the medical field covering a variety of aspects and has spent most of that time educating others.

“She works full-time for St. John and Red Cross Defence Medical Welfare Service.

“Mark Perryman is a training manager and mental health first aid instructor who served in the RAF and Royal Auxiliary Air Force as a medic.

“He has a wealth of experience to pass on to our guests on the day having worked in primary, secondary care and aeromedical evacuation as a flight medic. He has also been a civilian paramedic in ground and air roles.

“Our final speaker is Matthew Bispham MC who served for 12 years as a Royal Marine before his medical discharge as a result of PTSD.

“Matt was awarded the Military Cross for bravery on his first tour of Afghanistan in 2007.

“His experience on tour led to the development of PTSD and Matt will be discussing how adjustments are made when living with the condition.”

The event runs between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Monday, September 9. The cost is £95 with buffet lunch and refreshments included. Advanced booking is available at http://bit.ly/DMWSPTSD