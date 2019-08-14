Care provider near Shrewsbury classified as 'outstanding' in report

Allcare Shropshire, a domiciliary care provider based in Pontesbury, has been given the highest rating in four of the five criteria from a Care Quality Commission inspection, with an overall rating of 'outstanding'.

Owners Wendy and Martin Beasley said they are so proud of their staff and they are now the only domiciliary care agency in the midlands to have been awarded outstanding in four of the criteria.

The service is rated on safety, effectiveness, how caring the service is, how responsive it is and how well-led it is. Allcare was awarded 'good' for safety and 'outstanding' for all other categories.

A recently-published report, following an inspection in May, said: "People praised the standard of care provided and described the service as exceptional.

"They said their staff often gave them care and support that was way more than they needed to.

"We were repeatedly told of occasions where staff had gone above and beyond what was expected of them, often in their own time."

The report praised the staff who had been recruited safely, extensively trained and well supported.

It said: "People told us the staff were extremely reliable, rarely late for visits, informed them if they were going to be late and never missed their visits.

"Staff turnover was low, and people told us they were supported by staff who knew and consistently met their needs."

Wendy Beasley said that she had always hoped for recognition like this since she started the company twenty years ago this December.

She said: "I worked in care for some years before that and people have always said, you look after someone the way you would want to be looked after yourself.

"The staff are very well trained. It is one of the most important things to me as a manager that staff go out and do their job with certainty and knowledge.

"Service users are happy to see us and families know that their relatives are being looked after well.

"We have made mistakes, like anyone, but it is how you deal with them that is essential. Transparency is the most important thing."