Ambitious plans will make it easier to see GP, says Telford MP

Despite the closures, the plans will see Teldoc being able to provide at least 60 extra clinical appointments a day for patients.

The practice, which has more than 45,000 registered patients, says it will also lead to improved 365-days-a-year access to services and investment in a new ‘care navigation centre’, as well as improved IT facilities.

Telford MP Lucy Allan says she recently met with senior partners of Teldoc to discuss the plans following concerns raised by residents.

Teldoc currently operates from nine sites and the three smallest and least used, at Lightmoor, Highfield and Aqueduct, would close as part of the plans.

Ms Allan said she was told that due to population growth of Telford and Lawley, Teldoc needs to make improvements to deliver the best service for residents.

She said: “Having met with Dr Ian Chan, chairman and medical director of Teldoc, and Dr Rashpal Bhachu, vice chairman, I can see how their innovative vision will transform access to healthcare in Telford for the better.

"I was really reassured that not only will it be easier to see a GP when you need to but this plan will help to reduce pressure on A&E.

"This is good news for patients.

“Residents just want to be able to book an appointment and see a GP when they are ill and Teldoc's plans will ensure that this is the case.

"By restructuring their current provision and making the system more efficient, there will be more appointments available and more doctors operating seven days per week.

“We are a rapidly growing new town and we need to be transforming our infrastructure so that capacity is able to meet demand in all aspects of local services.”

The other Teldoc sites are at Lawley, where two extra clinical rooms are proposed; Malinslee, where there would be three extra rooms and Madeley, where another three extra rooms are planned.

It also has sites in Leegomery, Oakengates and Hadley.

Teldoc is already offering appointments seven-days-per week through the GP extended access scheme.

It also offers access to some services for patients registered with other Telford & Wrekin practices.

Bosses say the new plans will allow Teldoc to handle an increasing number of calls and provide a quicker service.

Teldoc was created in 2017 by bringing together Lawley Medical Practice, Oakengates Medical Practice and Trinity Healthcare.

Patients interested in having their say on the plans have until Friday to complete a survey.

It is available at teldoc.org/news/site-reconfiguration-and-improving-patie