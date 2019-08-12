Brexit Party's Elaine Adams: Stop EU funding to save Telford's A&E

Former journalist Elaine Adams has announced she will stand against Tory MP Lucy Allan, who will be defending a narrow majority of 720.

Mrs Adams said the Princess Royal Hospital's emergency unit could be saved with some of the “gravy train” money wasted on the EU.

Mrs Adams also said taxpayers’ money sent to give EU Parliamentarians “a champagne lifestyle” should also go on urgently needed adult and children’s services desperately needed by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The future of the Princess Royal Hospital's emergency unit hangs in the balance as part of a controversial £312 million shake-up of hospital services in the county.

The Future Fit programme, which has been backed by the Clinical Commissioning Groups for both Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire, would see the existing emergency units at Telford and Shrewsbury replaced by one 'super A & E' at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Telford's Princess Royal Hospital would then be redesignated as a hospital specialising in planned care.

Hospital bosses say the reconfiguration is necessary to improve the quality of healthcare in the county, but it has also led to fierce opposition in Telford.

At the moment the scheme is being reviewed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock after Telford & Wrekin Council and Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, called for him to intervene.

Mrs Adams said: “I want some of the millions saved by leaving the EU to rescue our Princess Royal Hospital’s A & E and full maternity services.

"It’s outrageous that we are even contemplating sending seriously injured people who need emergency hospital treatment on a 12-mile ambulance trip down the M54 to Shrewsbury. People will die as a result," she said.

Mrs Adams also criticised Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group's decision to stop funding the town's Severn Hospice centre at Apley Castle, leading to the closure of two beds.

“The EU is a complete and absolute gravy train," she said.

"We spend up to £200 million each and every week to pay for an undemocratic institution that makes decisions behind closed doors."

Mrs Adams, 61, has lived and worked in Telford for 37 years.

The married mother-of-one worked for the Shropshire Star before setting up her own public relations company 26 years ago.

She said money sent to the EU could also be used to cut NHS waiting lists.

“Why should Shropshire people suffer in severe pain waiting for a hip or knee replacement while fat cats in the EU sup champagne and get ferried around in chauffeur driven cars," she said.

“People are being denied cataract operations and have to give up driving and in some cases their jobs as they wait and wait for help. This stupidity has to stop. The UK is the fifth richest country in GDP. It’s time we put our citizens first."