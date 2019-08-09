Powys needs more male home workers, says county council

The council wants to boost the number of homecare workers working in the sector in the county.

Home care – or domiciliary care - is rarely considered as a career by men looking for work. Throughout the UK women make up 84 per cent of the domiciliary care workforce. However, homecare clients can express a preference for either women or men to look after them and often, demand for male carer workers out-strips supply.

Homecare workers carry out a vital role in supporting people to continue living in their own homes – a philosophy which is at the heart of the county’s Health and Care Strategy. However, with the increasing demand on services generated by an ageing population, this is putting pressure on maintaining a sustainable service.

Robert Morgan, is a Team Leader with Spectrum, a care agency working in the south of Powys. He had worked as an unpaid carer for his daughter and son and, latterly, for his wife before joining the sector and becoming a professional homecare worker.

He explained: “From the birth of one of my daughters who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy my life began caring for my family; my son has Multiple Sclerosis so I also care for him. I also cared for my wife who passed away in 2015.

“I came to Spectrum for an interview in 2016 after losing my wife and thought that I had room to care for others as a formal carer. I secured a position as a homecare worker and through training and support my skills developed and I was promoted to Team Leader. I love working in care and knowing that I make a difference to people’s lives”, added Mr Morgan.

There are a number of care agencies providing employment in the sector in Powys and the county council also has a team of homecare workers.

Councillor Stephen Hayes is the council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Adult Social Care. He paid tribute to the workforce. “I have seen time and time again the difference that homecare workers make to people’s lives, enabling them to carry on life in their own homes, in their own communities.

“However, the sector needs more care workers – not just working for us but for external agencies, too so that we can continue to meet the increasing demand for home care. I should add, though, that while we are particularly looking to boost the male workforce, we are also looking for more female care workers within Powys."

You can find details of the care agencies working within Powys at powys.gov.uk/article/7722/Work-as-a-Homecare-Worker. Powys County Council vacancies can be found at https://recruitment.powys.gov.uk.