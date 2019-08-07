'Every option explored' in bid to save Shrewsbury GP, say health bosses

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) met yesterday to debate the decision to shut Whitehall Medical Practice in the autumn.

The current operator, Malling Health, will cease to provide the service on September 27 when its contract ends.

At a meeting at William Farr House, members of the primary care commissioning committee responded to a number of questions from the public regarding the closure.

Dozens of patients protested outside the surgery in Monkmoor last month over the way Shropshire CCG handled the process.

Many claimed the first heard about it in the media and have not received adequate help to find another doctor.

A written response from the CCG which was handed to members of the public at the start of the meeting, said the CCG does not hold public data and therefore was reliant on another part of the NHS to send the letters to patients on their behalf.

It said despite its best efforts, patient letters were received after the press statement was issued.

Lay member Meredith Vivian said he still feels the public had been sufficiently informed about what is going on.

"That was our first concern," he said. "We wanted to keep patients informed. We asked patients about their experiences of Whitehall and what they would like to see for the future before we took any action. We also sent out a survey.

"We could not drum up a new provider or press the landlord to extend the premises. We have had to make a final decision, but really feel that we have given the patients the opportunity to inform the process as it went along."

Fellow lay member Sarah Porter agreed and said the patients have been at the forefront of every decision.

The CCG has identified 66 vulnerable patients who will be given extra assistance to move practices, and director of primary care, Nicky Wilde, said additional admin support has been offered to all of the other surgeries to help process registrations.

GP member, Dr Stephen James, added: "Having had close involvement with the practice foe the last six years, I was not involved in the decision process because of that.

"But I have been aware of what's going on and although the outcome is regrettable for the patients, staff and other practices, I feel sure that the due process has been followed. Unfortunately the outcome is what it is."

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor David Vasmer, said he still feels let down by the way it has been handled.

"We wanted a proper debate because we have not had a proper exchange of views," he said.

"However we were not allowed to speak at the meeting which is very disappointing.

"When they realised Malling didn't want to continue with it, they should have opened up serious conversations with the Shropshire and Telford Hospital Trust, the council and others.

"But it's all been so closed off and people can't see that the correct process has been followed. They are spending public money and it needs to be accountable."

Councillor Vasmer has organised a public meeting regarding the closure at 7pm on Friday at Shrewsbury Baptist Church in Crowmoor.

Phil Batho, chairman of the Whitehall patients' group, added: "I understand that no one wanted to take it on and we have to live with that.

"But I think the CCG brought it on themselves when they moved the walk-in facility. In my opinion it would have made it more viable as a business if it was still with the surgery and then maybe someone would have wanted to operate it."