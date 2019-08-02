Telford hospital goes quackers as new mural unveiled in children's ward

It's the second design to be unveiled at the hospital based on the Let's Go Quackers art trail, which came to Ironbridge and Southwater last year.

MKM Building Supplies and local artists Nicky Meechan and Richard Tart created the mural, which shows a couple of ducks driving through the Ironbridge Gorge in a lorry.

The mural was officially unveiled by Telford & Wrekin Council mayor Stephen Reynolds.

"Delighted to unveil the new mural at Princess Royal Hospital for the children's ward," he said.

"Another amazing artwork by Nicky Meechan and Richard Tart – you just can't help but smile."

Guests at the unveiling ceremony included the borough's mayoress Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for community and inclusivity on Telford & Wrekin Council Councillor Rah Mehta and Sarah Stevens from mural sponsor Telford-based building supplier MKM.

Thousands of visitors came to the borough to see the Let's Go Quackers ducks last summer.

The 10 ducks were placed around Ironbridge to make up an art trail, and then were moved to go on display in Southwater, near Telford Shopping Centre.

The ducks were later sold to businesses and private owners across the borough, raising more than £20,000 for charity.

That was in addition to another £10,426 was raised through crowdfunding and through donations to volunteers while the display was going on.

All money raised went to Severn Hospice and the Jayne Sargent Foundation.