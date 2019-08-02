'Pre-Brexit effect' sees hospitals having 'difficulties' getting some medicines

In a report to the board of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath), it reveals the problem, and says it could be an example of the further problems they will face if the country leaves the EU on October 31.

The country's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

Earlier this week it was revealed that concerned doctors had written to the government over their worries about access to cancer treatment in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Now it appears that Sath, which runs Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, is also concerned about the Brexit impact on medicine supplies.

A report from the trust's quality and safety committee chairman, outlines the worries.

It states: "The support services highlighted that the pharmacy is having difficulties in sourcing a range of medications that are commonly prescribed within our hospitals.

"This appears to be a “pre-Brexit” effect. The sense is that, as manufacturers experience problems in meeting the demand for specific drugs, the limited supplies available will be targeted at larger markets.

"This may be a harbinger for challenges that may be experienced after October 31."