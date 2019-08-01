Telford tooth agony man awarded £25,000 payout

Tristan Perry, a commercial vehicle salesman, suffered years of “excruciating” toothache, several broken teeth – and even had a broken piece of a dental instrument left behind inside a tooth.

Now he has been given £25,000 after his former dentist settled out of court.

Mr Perry, 42, attended Treetops Dental Surgery in Wolverhampton between September 2002 and August 2013.

He said one of his teeth broke in 2005: “The dentist did a filling. I thought that would be the end of it. But then the same thing happened to a different tooth in 2006.

“Then over the coming years, the fillings the dentist had placed kept cracking and falling out. I’d see the dentist again to have them repaired or replaced.

“I always thought he was doing me a favour. I’d call him explaining another filling had fallen out and he’d fit me in at the end of the day for a quick repair.

"I thought it was brilliant he was always making time for me, when really he wasn’t treating me with the attention and diligence he should have been.”

Excruciating

Advertising

In 2009 Mr Perry’s problems worsened when one of his teeth broke beyond repair.

“The pain was excruciating,” he said. “It was just horrible. I was told that the tooth needed to be extracted. I was shocked to be told this.”

More of Mr Perry’s fillings failed over time, and the dentist continued to replace them and prescribe antibiotics. In 2011 Mr Perry had a molar root treated.

He contacted the Dental Law Partnership in 2017, and they analysed his dental records to find decay that should have been visible on X-ray. A statement from the Dental Law Partnership said the decay had become worse over time, which led to the broken fillings and toothache.

Advertising

They also said a 15mm fragment of a metal instrument had been left behind in Mr Perry’s molar, and that he will have to lose another tooth in future.

“It’s unbelievable,” Mr Perry said. “The whole ordeal was one long nightmare.”

The case was concluded when the dentist paid £25,000 in an out-of-court settlement. The dentist neither admitted nor denied liability.

Polly Bhambra, director of Treetops Dental Surgery, said: "The dentist involved was always a self-employed associate with his own professional indemnity, that I inherited when I took over Treetops in 2010 by virtue of an existing sub contractor.

"It was an associate recruited by ourselves who raised the concern to Mr Perry and advised that he treat it and put it right, and followed the practice policy of ’duty of candour’ and adhering to our then new clinical standards of patient care.

"The dentist had retired in August 2013. Mr Perry continues to be a patient at the practice."