Shropshire trust volunteer of 13 years rewarded

Susan Powell has been praised for her work at Bridgnorth Hospital by the chair of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

The League of Friends is a dedicated group of over 60 volunteers who raise money to improve and complement the hospital’s services; most recently buying a new X-ray machine.

They are passionate about patients receiving the best care and comfort possible and provide a much loved trolley service around the wards, as well as a coffee and book shop for visitors, patients and staff.

Ray Gill, chair of the Bridgnorth League of Friends, accepted the award on Susan’s behalf, during a volunteer thank you lunch held by the trust.

Ray said: “We are so lucky to have volunteers like Susan, who recognise that the hospital is at the heart of our local community and dedicate so much time to our group.”

“Without them we would not be able to provide the range of services or the amount of fundraising that we currently do.”

Nuala O’Kane, chair of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: “Susan has devoted 13 years to the League of Friends. I would like to thank her, as chair of Shropcom and on behalf of the people of Shropshire, for her hard work in helping to make Bridgnorth Hospital a place where patients receive excellent care and visitors feel welcomed and supported.

“At Shropcom we recognise and really value the difference that volunteers make to our services.

Advertising

“Thank you to everyone who gives up their time, you make a real difference to our work and our patient’s lives.”

The chair’s award is presented to an individual or team that has gone the extra mile in supporting patients, carers or their colleagues in a way that truly reflects Shropcom’s values and stands out as remarkable action that deserves to be celebrated.

Anyone can nominate a member of staff or volunteer for a chairman’s award by emailing their details for consideration to shropcom.communications@nhs.net