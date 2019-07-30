Experiences of end-of-life services in Telford and Wrekin needed by health watchdog

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin is asking if people would be willing to share their experiences.

The group wants to know if the care was as expected, were they treated with dignity and whether the language used by those giving the care was appropriate.

Paul Shirley, general manager of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin, said: “We would like to give people the opportunity to share their views and experiences, so we build up a picture of how well end of life care is working.”

You can contact Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin and share your experiences by calling 01952 739540 or email telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk

For more information visit healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk

The more comments received the more influence the group has to improve services for people.

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin is the independent consumer champion for health and social care in Telford and Wrekin.

It gathers the views and experiences of patients, service users, carers and the public.

It also has statutory powers that it can use to influence service provision by encouraging improvements.