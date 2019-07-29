Veteran takes on mammoth challenge for Oswestry hospital appeal

Mike Gordon, who served in the British Army, is fundraising for veterans’ orthopaedic centre appeal – the current appeal at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) – by completing the 7stanes Challenge.

He will be completing the off-road mountain biking challenge after having two complete knee replacement operations by Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon who is a serving officer in the British Army as well as being clinical director of the veterans’ orthopaedic service at RJAH.

The veterans’ orthopaedic service is an NHS service exclusively for veterans with arthritis.

The hospital is running a £1.5 million appeal to fund the new centre, which will allow veterans to be treated in a bespoke environment suited to their needs.

Mike said: “I had my first knee replacement at RJAH in November 2017 and the other knee done in January 2019, and both times received excellent care, so I decided to complete 7Stanes to give something back.

“This is going to be a really big personal challenge for me – I’ll be cycling four different off-road courses expecting to be over approximately 26 miles per day over four days – which will be a huge achievement after having both my knees replaced.

“I’ve never attempted this before, and know it’s going to be a struggle, but the appeal is such a worthwhile cause.”

The 7stanes are a collection of mountain biking centres across the south of Scotland.

Helen Knight, fundraising manager, said: “We are delighted Mike has decided to fundraise for the veterans’ orthopaedic centre appeal.

“Our fundraisers help us to provide the best possible care for our patients – the money raised by Mike will hugely benefit our veteran patients.

“I wish him and the team the very best of luck throughout the challenge and would like to thank him for the support.”

If you would like to donate to Mike and his fundraising, head to justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-gordon3

People can also donate to the appeal by visiting rjah.nhs.uk/voca or call 01691 404588.