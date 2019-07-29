Future Fit: Councils and MPs should work together, says Telford leader Shaun Davies

Councillor Shaun Davies has written to Daniel Kawczynski to defend his council's choice to formally refer the decision on Future Fit to the Health Secretary.

It comes after Mr Kawczynski challenged him to respect the outcome of a panel tasked with deciding if the decision should be reviewed.

The MP claimed any further delays to the decision to change Shropshire’s hospitals could result in a loss of lives.

But Councillor Davies said 'nothing was off the table' in the fight for services to remain in Telford.

In his letter to Mr Kawczynski, Councillor Davies said the council’s referral was a 'legitimate and important step' to take.

He said: "As leader of the council I represent the needs and expressed wishes of Telford and Wrekin residents – these views were not adequately taken into account during the consultation and given the inadequacy, in our view, of engagement with the joint health overview and scrutiny committee the council made a rational and justified decision to refer the decision to the secretary of state.

"I will continue to make decisions that are in the public interest of the council’s residents and, as highlighted in my response to the Shropshire Star, ‘I will take nothing off the table."

Councillor Davies added: "You cite that further delay could put at risk the lives of residents and jeopardise the capital.

"Had there been proper process in the first place it would have been completed by now.

"The fact is that it hasn’t and the delays to the Future Fit programme are due to the inadequacy of the programme itself associated with lack of financial modelling, necessary impact assessments and poorly carried out option appraisal processes, not the intervention of this council in seeking the best outcome for people in Telford and Wrekin."

In a personal offer to the MP, Councillor Davies wrote: "Rather than continue to attack Telford & Wrekin Council both in public and private – threatening our very existence, why don’t both councils and all Shropshire MPs work to persuade the government to provide fair funding for health and social care and, as the new Prime Minister said '... fix the crisis in social care once and for all …'

"Why don’t we come together and lobby for an investment and improvement package that means there is not a community who feels so undermined?

"Telford & Wrekin Council’s position reflects that of our council area but also of many Shropshire Council communities who surround us – we will not stop being their voice despite the tone and frequency of your attacks."

Health commissioners made their decision on Future Fit in January.

Under the planned changes, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital would house the county’s only A&E, with planned care being based in Telford.

Princess Royal Hospital would lose its consultant-led women and children's services and 24/7 urgent care centres would be set up at both hospitals.

The Independent Reconfiguration Panel has the power to influence whether Health Secretary Matt Hancock should call for a review of the controversial £312 million hospital shake-up plan.

It is due to make its recommendations to Mr Hancock in the coming days.