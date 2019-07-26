Shrewsbury maternity services to relocate

Inpatient services were suspended last month for up to six months for building works to take place.

Health bosses say part of the Copthorne Building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where the MLU is housed, is undergoing the works to rectify a number of historic issues uncovered during a recent £500,000 refurbishment.

A report, written for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council's joint health overview and scrutiny committee (HOSC), says there are now plans to relocate other services some time between late August and mid-September.

Midwifery and obstetric antenatal care, early pregnancy assessment services and scanning are expected to move to the old fertility service area within the main Shrewsbury hospital.

The report, written by Jo Banks, women and children's care group director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, says the area would have to be refurbished to accommodate the maternity services.

Community midwifery teams, consisting of up to 30 staff, would also be moved to alternative accommodation.

The report says: "This is currently identified as the Mytton Oak building on the main Shrewsbury hospital site.

"Estates are working with the midwifery team to scope the refurbishment required and timescales to re-locate."

Review

Members of the HOSC, who will meet on Wednesday, are also expected to be updated on the plans to shake-up rural maternity services.

The proposals, which involve ending births permanently at the rural MLUs in Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Ludlow, are expected to be the subject of a public consultation later this year.

The committee will hear about the feedback which has already been given by clinicians, neighbouring NHS organisations, councils, MPs, other organisations and patients.

The proposed model also involves setting up a series of maternity ‘hubs’ to support women before and after birth.

A report to the committee says: "We have identified that certain groups of people do have different needs, experiences, issues and priorities in relation to maternity services, and specifically, midwife-led services.

"However, overall, due to the community model that is being proposed and local services being available depending on the needs of women, there will be a positive impact on most women.

"The proposed model will also promote equality across the whole of the county as women will be able to generally access the same level of service, particularly ante and postnatal care wherever they live.

"This isn’t always the case currently. There will possibly be a negative impact on women who are currently living near to the existing rural MLUs where they can give birth, if they are no longer able to do so and therefore have to travel further.

"This will, however, mainly impact on women who are classed as low risk as anyone who has certain risk factors (like a long term condition, or is particularly young or old) would already have to travel to give birth in the consultant-led unit.

"In addition, if the hubs are not located in the same locations as the existing MLUs, some women might need to travel further to access some services."