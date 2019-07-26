New Shropshire hospital service allows patients to go home the same day

Women who come to PRH for a major surgical procedure which involves removing the uterus and the cervix using keyhole surgery can now go home the same day.

Prior to this surgical technique patients would routinely stay in hospital for up to five days.

Susan Dawson, 62, of Oakengates, Telford, underwent the procedure recently.

She said: “I arrived at PRH at 7.30am and within 12 hours I was back home with my feet up watching a film and eating a slice of toast.

“I tried to take the next few days sensibly but it was surreal as I was in no pain at all. I had undergone major surgery yet I was in no pain at all and was able to get on with my life as normal.

“I was incredibly fortunate to be under the care of Dr Banchhita Sahu, who is an amazing surgeon and a lovely human-being.

"As a result of her great care and the modern procedures the hospital trust offers to women in Shropshire, I was up doing what I love – baking, walking and socialising with friends - within 24-hours of getting home.”

A total laparoscopic hysterectomy can be offered to women who need a hysterectomy for various benign health issues, as well as in cases of early womb cancer and early cervical cancer.

Advertising

A total hysterectomy is similar to a subtotal hysterectomy except that the cervix is also removed during the operation.

Dr Sahu, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said: “With correct patient selection, day case total laparoscopic hysterectomy offers many advantages. This includes early mobilisation, reduced recovery time, less need for pain relief and helps get ladies home sooner.

“The best place for a patient to recover is at home as they will do so much more quickly. It also means a women can get back to being with their family and or getting on with their daily lives, whether it be going back to work or enjoying their hobbies, as quickly as possible.

“The team here at SaTH are very proud to be able to offer same day discharge and following a recent review of this service we presented the data to great applause at the national conference of British Society of Gynaecological Endoscopy.”