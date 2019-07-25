Staff taking plunge to help Shrewsbury care home residents

Kay Barron, Rebecca Willmott and Angela Clarke, who all live in Shrewsbury, have signed up for a tandem skydive at Tilstock Airfield, near Whitchurch, on September 13.

The trio are raising funds to buy a sensory table, which will cost £4,000, for Sabrina House in Longden Road, Shrewsbury.

Rebecca, 34, works as a chef in the care home, while Kay, 39, and Angela, 54, are carers for its sister care agency Abbey Care Direct Limited.

Sharon Aston, registered manager for Abbey Care Direct Ltd, said: "We need to raise money for a sensory table specially designed for people with dementia.

"It gets them to engage, laugh and reminisce. There's lot of different things it can be used for including puzzles.

"I asked if anyone would be willing to do a skydive and Kay took over it and sorted it out. Kay is turning 40 this year so it's a big thing for her.

"They are fantastic. They are just so happy to do anything to help."

From left, Kay Barron, Rebecca Willmott and Angela Clarke

The trio have set a fundraising target of £800 and are also being supported by the care home's residents.

Sharon added: "The residents know about it and think they are insane.

"We are trying to sort out a way of getting some of them there. They are quite excited.

"I'm really proud of them. I wouldn't have the guts to do it myself.

"It's a really lovely team feeling."

The care home is also holding a summer fair next Wednesday to raise further funds which will be put towards the sensory table.

There will be a barbecue, bingo, raffle and hook-a-duck among other activities.

The event is open to all.

To sponsor the staff, visit their online fundraising page at gofundme.com/f/1ow4h75clc?sharetype=teams&member=2533056&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=ee134bb1cf5d48cb999823245e512a99

Staff at the care home and domiciliary care agency recently celebrated after being awarded an overall ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission.

The care home also achieved an ‘outstanding’ rating for being responsive to residents’ individual needs.