Protest being held over closure of Shrewsbury GP surgery

Whitehall Medical Practice is set to close at the end of September, leaving 3,700 residents to find an alternate GP surgery.

The protest, organised by Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour Party, was taking place at 4.30pm outside the surgery on Monkmoor Road.

A petition, which was launched last month when news of the closure was made public, has attracted more than 370 signatures.

Shropshire CCG has failed to find a new provider to take over the running of the practice after the current operator, Malling Health, announced it would cease to provide the service on September 30 when its contract ends.