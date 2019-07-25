Oswestry hospital assistant practitioner is 'health hero'

Assistant practitioner Victoria Hall picked up the award at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The award is given to staff who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

Victoria, who works in the pre-operative assessment unit at the hospital, received two nominations from Amanda Peet, theatres divisional manager, and Jo Bidmead, pre-op assessment manager.

Amanda said: “Over the past couple of years, pre-op has been going through a transformation project and Victoria has really been instrumental in introducing a variety of initiatives – especially the new surgical patient information desk.

“Victoria also really exhibits the trust values in everything she does.”

Jo added: “She has spent a lot of time working with the wider team including, consultant surgeons and anaesthetists, the patient access team and surgery divisional leads, to streamline and further develop our pre-operative patient pathway.

“This work has been really beneficial to both our patients and also the trust's vision to aspire to deliver world class patient care.”

Victoria was presented with her award by Mark Brandreth, chief executive of the trust.

Victoria said: “I am delighted to be the latest recipient for the Health Hero Award and I really feel this is recognition for my new role as assistant practitioner.

“Over the last two years the whole team have been working to streamline the pre-op processes for local anaesthetic procedures and patients with a less complex medical history that are having minor surgery.

“We have introduced a regular telephone pre-op assessment clinic and a walk-in service for patients once they have been listed for surgery which has had a significant impact on the number of patients being assessed.

“The feedback we have received so far from patients, consultants, divisional managers and the access team has been extremely positive and we hope to develop the service further over the coming years.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported this.”

As well as receiving a badge and certificate, Victoria also received a box of fresh fruit and vegetables from Box of Goodness.

Mark said: “I’d like to congratulate Victoria on all the hard work she’s put in to improve processes and experience for our patients when they come to pre-op assessment.

“It’s clear that from Amanda and Jo’s words she’s been a real key player in ensuring new initiatives are successful – she’s a very worthy winner.”