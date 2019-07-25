Donations to Oswestry hospital charity now made simple

The online donation function allows individuals to donate money directly to the RJAH Charity or the veterans’ orthopaedic centre appeal – the current fundraising appeal at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Helen Knight, fundraising manager, said: “The new online donation system is a really innovative way of our supporters and fundraisers being able to donate to the trust.

“Money received by the charity really makes a difference and helps us to support research and develop new treatments, provide state of the art equipment and facilities and provide extra comfort to our patients and staff.

“Supporters can donate to the general fund, which is used to fund hospital-wide initiatives, or specifically request the money goes to a specific ward or department’s pot.”

Back in October 2018, the Oswestry-based hospital launched a £1.5 million appeal to fund a specialist veterans’ orthopaedic centre – a bespoke care environment to treat veteran patients.

Helen added: “Our appeal is well under way now and we are so appreciative for any donations that come in, no matter how big or small, to help us reach our target of £1.5 million.

“The new centre will really make a difference to the lives of our veteran patients by providing a dedicated environment and allowing us to expand our current veterans’ orthopaedic service.”

Individuals can make a donation to either fund at the click of the button following a simple online form.

Helen said: “When making their contribution, people have the opportunity to add a comment about their donation or fundraising activity and also a picture to support the comment.

“I’d like to thank all our donors for their ongoing support – it really helps with improving the lives of both our patients and staff.”

If you would like to donate to the RJAH Charity, head to rjah.nhs.uk/charity or to donate to the veterans appeal visit rjah.nhs.uk/voca