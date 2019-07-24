Shropshire NHS trust complaints rose by more than a fifth over course of a year

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust received 88 complaints in 2018-19, 15 more than the previous year.

HMP Stoke Heath, where the trust provides inmates’ medical services, was the subject of 17, while the Shropshire Dental Service came second with six.

In a report for the board, complaints and patient liaison managers Mark Crisp and Natalie Hughes write that the trust also received 288 formal compliments last year. The report’s authors wrote that the category-C prison and young offender, near Market Drayton, attracted 16 complaints in 2017-18.

The report adds: “Other areas of note are Shropshire Dental Services which had six complaints, compared to four last year.

“There was also Bridgnorth Hospital and Whitchurch Hospital, both of which had five complaints.

“They had six and four complaints respectively last year. These figures are similar to the previous year.”

Of the 17 complaints at Stoke Heath, “15 related to the reduction of medication and two were regarding referrals to hospitals for treatment”.

The report adds: “No complaints relating to medication were upheld and only one complaint about length of wait for treatment was partly upheld.”

Only two of Shropshire Dental Services’ six complaints were upheld and another two were partly upheld.

At Bridgnorth and Whitchurch Hospitals, most were partly upheld.

All of the trust’s 26 other facilities received three or fewer complaints.

Bridgnorth Hospital and Shropshire Dental Services were also among the top 10 most-complimented services in 2018-19, receiving 39 and 17 of the 288 thank-yous and congratulations.

The board of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust will discuss the report when it meets tomorrow on Thursday, July 25.