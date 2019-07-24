Shrewsbury and Telford hospital service shake-up reaping rewards

The new model was launched at both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital last month and has since been hailed a success.

Bosses say it has helped cut unnecessary admissions and has drastically increased the number of patients the department can deal with.

According to staff, services are safer, patients receive treatment sooner and it has also created a better atmosphere to work in.

Patients are referred to the unit by their GP and sometimes through A&E.

Their first point of call at both hospitals is now an acute medical assessment area.

The acute medical assessment area at RSH

The area has a mix of beds and trolleys where patients are assessed, and has been redesigned to increase capacity.

The team has also been strengthened with additional senior decision makers and a nurse co-ordinator to speed up the process.

Lucy Roberts, improvement manager for the emergency care intensive support team, is employed by NHS England and NHS Improvement but has been helping hospital staff to redesign the service.

"We've enhanced the team so patients get seen much quicker, which means their treatment can start much more quickly," she said.

"The impact for patients has been amazing.

"More patients are going home on the same day than previously, there's fewer admitted patients to bed based care and it has released pressure on the emergency departments.

"The acute medical assessment area has allowed us to receive patients that can be seen in a trolley based area.

"It's calmer and safer in here to what it was before."

The acute medical assessment area at PRH

From the assessment area, patients who can be treated and sent home that same day are referred to the same day emergency care clinic.

Those who need to be admitted will be sent to the acute medical unit.

Figures supplied by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs both hospitals, shows the effects the changes have had on tackling demand.

Prior to the change, from Monday to Friday, PRH and RSH together dealt with an average of about 180 patients requiring same day care.

But in the first week of the new care model launching this had almost doubled to 352, excluding the weekend, across the two sites.

Average admissions to the acute medical units also dropped from about 50 to 38.

And the departments were able to take more than 70 patients from the accident and emergency departments, which hardly ever happened before.

The same day emergency care unit at PRH

"Ambulance crews are also bringing patients direct to the acute medical assessment area," Lucy said.

"They like it because they are experiencing no delays so it releases them to get back on the road."

She said the hospitals are keen to continue with the new redesigned service and bosses are now hoping to recruit additional staff.

Lucy added: "We would now like to recruit some more acute physicians and advanced clinical practitioners.

"There's lots of opportunity to do something differently. We would like to take it one step further."

Staff working in the units have also praised the changes.

The same day emergency care unit at RSH

Kerry Tasker, ward manager on the acute medical unit at PRH, said: "In terms of working with A&E, in terms of communication it feels like we are more of a team now.

"If you go back to previously, when the hospital was under pressure a lot of patients were on corridors and potentially not seeing people for a number of hours.

"We are pulling them into somewhere where they can get seen and treated sooner."

Debbie Archer, unscheduled care matron for both A&Es, said the new care model was a lot safer for patients and allows staff to offer a good quality of care.

Tom Humphreys, charge nurse at RSH, added: "Previously I think staff were leaving because it was getting too much.

"This benefits the staff and patients."