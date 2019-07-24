Shrewsbury Hospital to get new scanning equipment

The League of Friends of the RSH has approved £149,685 worth of funding for the equipment following a request by staff in the intensive care unit.

Susan Hurdiss, from the League of Friends, said: “As a charity we are so grateful for the continued support, donations and legacies which has enabled us to provide much needed equipment to benefit so many patients of the RSH, young and old.

"In March 2018 we gifted a new MRI scanner, our largest donation of £1 million to date and due to many generous people in our local community we continue to go from strength to strength.

"Our four Friends shops within the RSH, run mainly by our many volunteers, provide a daily service and all profits are put towards the purchase of hospital equipment.

"Our fundraising committee organises events throughout the year and managed to raise enough funds for 17 patient monitors, each costing £2,200, and are now looking to raise the money for syringe pumps."