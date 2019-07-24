Oswestry children’s nurse is first to receive prestigious award

Ann Bishop, spinal specialist nurse at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, was presented with the award by Hilary Garratt, deputy chief nursing officer for England at NHS England and NHS Improvement, during her recent visit to RJAH.

The Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Awards were launched at the chief nursing officer summit earlier this year by Ruth May, chief nursing officer at NHS England and NHS Improvement.

The silver award recognises nurses and midwives who go above and beyond the expectations of the role to support patients and their profession.

Ann was recognised for the work she’s done around supporting paediatric spinal patients and their families by creating age appropriate literature, developing new pathways and improving patient experience.

Ann said: “I’m overjoyed and honoured to have received this award. I’m extremely lucky to work with a wonderful and dedicated team of people who all want to support our paediatric patients and their families as much as possible.

“Receiving this really is a highlight of my nursing career and it feels absolutely amazing to have such meaningful recognition and an amazing accolade from the chief nursing officer.

“I feel extremely proud and privileged to be a nurse.”

Ann was nominated for the award by the senior nursing team at the hospital.

Sarah Bloomfield, interim director of nursing, said: “Ann is a fantastic nurse who lives our trust values every day – she consistently goes above and beyond what her role entails to deliver a high quality and innovative service for our patients with spinal disorders.

“We nominated Ann due to all the work she’s done around supporting our paediatric patients, and their families, who are undergoing complex scoliosis surgery – a procedure which involves correcting a curve in the spine.

“I know I speak on behalf of the whole senior nursing team here at RJAH when I say I am extremely proud of Ann and she is a very worthy recipient of this award.”

During Hilary’s visit, she also gave an inspirational masterclass to nurses and staff at RJAH as well as presenting Ann with her award.

Hilary said: “I was delighted to present Ann with a silver CNO Award – the whole purpose of this scheme is to recognise our nurses who stand out and the work she has been doing definitely stood out to me.

“I’d like to congratulate Ann again on receiving this award. Being the first children’s nurse in the country to receive the silver award is a huge achievement and it’s very well deserved.”