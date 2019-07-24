Feedback wanted on Shropshire end-of-life services

Healthwatch Shropshire is asking if people would be willing to share their experiences.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, said: “We are keen to build up a picture of how well end of life care is working across Shropshire and whether people feel that they received the right support for them.

“We want to find out whether care for the dying is equitable across the county and if there is a joined up approach between different services to end of life care including out-of-hours services.

"People can share let Healthwatch Shropshire know about their experiences by phoning 01743 237884, or emailing enquiries@healthwatchshropshire.co.uk or going online at healthwatchshropshire.co.uk.

“The more comments received the more influence Healthwatch Shropshire has to improve services for local people.”

Healthwatch Shropshire is the independent consumer champion for health and social care in Shropshire.

It gathers the views and experiences of patients, service users, carers, and the public about healthcare services.

It also has statutory powers that it can use to influence service provision by encouraging improvements.