Healthcare provider expands in to county

The service was launched to meet the growing demand for Newcross Healthcare’s complex care service dedicated to facilitating care for sick and vulnerable people of all ages in their own homes.

The service includes care for a number of conditions such as learning disability support, home ventilation management, palliative care, spinal injury and head injury rehabilitation.

The company’s branch in Shrewsbury will look to create a number of jobs in complex care, as well as provide specialist clinical training for nursing staff and healthcare assistants currently working in the sector and those looking to start a career in complex care.

Juliette Millard, head of clinical governance at Newcross Healthcare said: ”Newcross has over many years invested in specialist clinical training of our nurses and healthcare assistants in order to provide the highest standard of care for the people we care for.

“Our focus is always on the needs of the individual and therefore we have in place the vital infrastructure and support available, to enable our highly qualified healthcare teams to confidently deliver a tailored programme of care for people who often have unique and unusual care needs.

“We are delighted to be able to expand this vital at-home service, making it possible for more people to receive acute complex care from the comfort of their own homes.”

Alix Ripley, head of business development at Newcross Healthcare said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the launch of our pioneering service in Shrewsbury, which will make complex care in this region more accessible to those who need it.

“We have seen a marked increase in the need for acute at-home complex care and due to the specialist clinical training available, we are able to respond by delivering a highly qualified healthcare team who can provide the best care tailored to the needs of the individual being cared for.

“Being able to provide this essential service, allows individuals to continue to live within the comforts of their own home for longer, rather than early admittance into a care home or long stays in hospital.”