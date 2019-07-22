Fundraising night toward £60,000 appeal for Telford grandmother's treatment abroad

Michelle Powell, of Muxton, is being treated for bowel cancer and is also in need of liver replacement treatment which is not available here.

The race night featuring a raffle, bingo, a cake stall and games suitable for children will be at Casey's Cordingley Hall, in Wellington Road, Donnington, on August 9 at 7.30pm.

Her niece Charlotte Everton, 35, of Trench, says: "My auntie Michelle is one of the most caring people I know. Nothing is too much for her. She will help people anyway she can.

"She has four loving children, five grandchildren, and siblings who love her dearly. She is also an auntie to many of us and we all dearly love her.

"Throughout these two years she has amazed us by fighting against her odds and now we have found this treatment that may save her life, however, it isn’t available on the NHS.

"This is why as a family we have all pulled together to arrange various fundraising raising events to get my auntie the treatment she deserves. We will be holding a fun day on August 18 at the bowling club, in Donnington, where there will be various activities going on for the whole family starting at midday.

"We are still seeking out for donations such as raffle prizes tombola prizes cakes and car boot items. We are extremely grateful at how fantastic the community have been so generous already. We could not ask for a better community."

Michelle, 56, who works with children and families with emotional and behavioural issues was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and continued to serve the community despite undergoing chemotherapy and changing to an alkaline diet.

However, the chemotherapy is no longer working and her relatives hope to take her abroad for extensive treatments.

An online appeal as so far raised almost £4,000 donated by 75 wellwishers.

Contributions should be made via www.gofundme.com/f/michelle039s-lifesaving-liver-transplant