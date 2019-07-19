Advertising
Views sought on Telford maternity services and mental health support
Views are being sought about maternity services and mental health support in Telford.
Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin is working with Local Maternity Services to gather views on accessing mental health support during the perinatal journey.
The watchdog is holding a drop-in session at Meeting Point House in Telford between 9am and 5pm on July 25.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.