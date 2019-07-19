Makeover for children's ward bathroom

The parent bathroom on Alice Ward has been transformed following a short refurbishment project that involved collaboration between the Estates and Facilities department and the League of Friends.

Alice Ward is the dedicated children’s ward at the Oswestry-based hospital and admits children and young people between the ages of 0 and 17 years old for planned orthopaedic surgery or rehabilitation.

Since the renovations have taken place, the ward have been able to offer up two toilets and a spacious wet room shower with disabled access, making it a much more pleasant stay for patients and their families.

Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward and Children’s Outpatients manager, said: “The new bathroom has made a massive difference for parents, they are much happier with the facilities and they no longer have to spend time queuing.

“Parents happiness is really important to us and we can’t thank the League of Friends and the Estates and Facilities team enough for making this possible.”

The Trust and the League of Friends each contributed £30,000 towards the project.

Victoria Sugden, charity director of the League of Friends, said: “It can be a very difficult time for parents when their child is in hospital and if we can make their stay a little bit more comfortable, we are delighted to help.”

The project has also seen the addition of a new parent and infant bedroom.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive, said: “Ensuring the families of our patients have a comfortable stay when at RJAH is extremely important, especially when they’re worried and stressed for their loved ones.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our fantastic League of Friends and also the brilliant Estates and Facilities team for investing in this worthwhile project.”