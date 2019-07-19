Air ambulance attended one drowning every three weeks over last three years, figures reveal

In total there was 47 drowning incidents that an air ambulance attended. Only 10 per cent of those treated survived, despite medical intervention.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has released the figure to highlight the dangers of swimming in open water.

The charity offered three pieces of advice to help people stay safe near water.

Ian Roberts, air operations manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “In the 47 drowning incidents we attended in the past three years, only ten per cent of those we treated survived, despite the specialist medical care they received from both Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and other emergency services on scene.

"Its underestimated how dangerous water can be and we aim to spread the message of being safe in water and hopefully decrease the number of fatalities we see.”

The charity has teamed up with volunteer search and rescue team SARA Wyre Forest for the campaign.

James Bamforth, general manager of the group, said: "Sadly, during this time of year we are often called to assist in the aftermath of accidents in and around open water. Whilst we encourage people to use our waterways, we ask that people stop and think about their safety and others around them.”

Their advice includes looking out for dangers, including those hidden below the waters surface. Read and follow instructions on signs aroun the water's edge.

Never swim alone and, if somebody wants to swim in open water, join a swimming club dedicated to it.

Finally, have an emergency plan in place. Do not take risks and learn what to do in an emergency situation.

For more information visit midlandsairambulance.com