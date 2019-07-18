Nurses to take over child vision checks at schools in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council says it will no longer be funding a hospital-led school entry age vision screening programme after the contract ends on July 31.

The service is an eye test for children of reception age, and can identify if they need to be referred to an optician or hospital for a more thorough eye test and treatment.

The council says Public Health nurses will be carrying out vision checks from September.

Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman Russell Griffin said: “We will no longer be commissioning a hospital led school entry age vision screening.

"The contract is due to end on July 31.

"As part of the Healthy Child Programme (0-19 years) service the Public Health nurses will be carrying out vision checks to identify children that require a referral or signposting to the free NHS examinations available at all opticians.

"This will commence September 1.”

Vision screening is an important way to identify problems as early as possible, helping to prevent young children from completely or partially losing their sight.

Early detection of reduced vision means that effective treatment, such as glasses or patching, can be quickly offered.

The tests are carried out in schools to help maximise screening coverage of four to five-year-olds.

A health professional involved in the NHS screening service, who did not wish to be named, says the service screens more than 2,500 children a year in Telford and Wrekin and makes referrals for about 10 per cent of those tested.

She said vision screening is 'vital' and has the ability to change a child's quality of life if problems are picked up early.